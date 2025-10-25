Impending Cyclonic Storm Threatens South India
A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression, moving towards Andhra Pradesh. Expected to develop into a cyclonic storm by October 27, it could bring heavy rains and thunderstorms to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen are advised to stay ashore for safety.
A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has rapidly progressed into a depression, the Regional Meteorological Centre reported on Saturday. Positioned approximately 420 km west-southwest of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, this weather system shows potential development into a more severe storm.
Forecasts predict that the depression will track nearly west-northwest, evolving into a Deep Depression by October 26. By October 27, it is expected to escalate into a Cyclonic Storm, with movement projected towards the Andhra Pradesh coast within the subsequent 48 hours.
The resulting weather patterns are likely to cause heavy rainfall in districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen are cautioned against venturing into the sea, given the anticipated squally conditions and high winds along the coastline.
