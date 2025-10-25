Left Menu

Impending Cyclonic Storm Threatens South India

A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression, moving towards Andhra Pradesh. Expected to develop into a cyclonic storm by October 27, it could bring heavy rains and thunderstorms to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen are advised to stay ashore for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:53 IST
Impending Cyclonic Storm Threatens South India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has rapidly progressed into a depression, the Regional Meteorological Centre reported on Saturday. Positioned approximately 420 km west-southwest of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, this weather system shows potential development into a more severe storm.

Forecasts predict that the depression will track nearly west-northwest, evolving into a Deep Depression by October 26. By October 27, it is expected to escalate into a Cyclonic Storm, with movement projected towards the Andhra Pradesh coast within the subsequent 48 hours.

The resulting weather patterns are likely to cause heavy rainfall in districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen are cautioned against venturing into the sea, given the anticipated squally conditions and high winds along the coastline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025