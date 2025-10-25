Karnataka Tunnel Road Debate: Political Tug of War

The political friction in Karnataka intensifies as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar denounces BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's opposition to the Bengaluru Tunnel Road project. This tension spotlights broader infrastructural challenges and highlights efforts to streamline urban development.

Shivakumar lambasted the BJP for their perceived inaction regarding Bengaluru's traffic woes, attributing minimal contributions towards resolving the city's gridlock. He defended the environmental considerations tied to the tunnel project, asserting it won't harm the historic Lalbagh.

The Deputy Chief Minister also spotlighted state-led property documentation initiatives aimed at resolving land issues. He challenged his political opponents to present tangible plans for improving Bengaluru's infrastructure, emphasizing the Congress government's commitment to transforming the city into a 'global city.'

