Karnataka Tunnel Road Debate: Political Tug of War

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticized BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for opposing the Tunnel Road project in Bengaluru. Shivakumar questioned BJP's contributions to local traffic solutions and defended the environmental impact of the project. He challenged opposition plans and detailed the state's initiatives for urban development and property documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 14:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political friction in Karnataka intensifies as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar denounces BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's opposition to the Bengaluru Tunnel Road project. This tension spotlights broader infrastructural challenges and highlights efforts to streamline urban development.

Shivakumar lambasted the BJP for their perceived inaction regarding Bengaluru's traffic woes, attributing minimal contributions towards resolving the city's gridlock. He defended the environmental considerations tied to the tunnel project, asserting it won't harm the historic Lalbagh.

The Deputy Chief Minister also spotlighted state-led property documentation initiatives aimed at resolving land issues. He challenged his political opponents to present tangible plans for improving Bengaluru's infrastructure, emphasizing the Congress government's commitment to transforming the city into a 'global city.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

