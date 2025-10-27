Delhi Traffic Brace for Chhath Puja: Major Diversions and Restrictions Ahead

As thousands of devotees prepare for Chhath Puja at various ghats in Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced significant traffic diversions and restrictions to ensure smooth flow. The advisory warns that traffic will be affected from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.

Commuters are urged to avoid roads near major Chhath Puja ponds and consider alternative routes or public transport. Major gatherings are expected in east and northeast Delhi at sites like Gandhi Nagar ghat, potentially drawing tens of thousands of devotees.

To manage the expected turnout, restrictions have been placed on certain roads, with traffic set to be redirected in several areas across the city, from east Delhi to the south, as well as areas in north and west Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)