Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Brace for Chhath Puja: Major Diversions and Restrictions Ahead

In anticipation of a large turnout for Chhath Puja, Delhi Traffic Police have announced diversions and restrictions across the city. Commuters are urged to avoid areas near ghats, and use public transport to minimize disruption. Major gatherings are expected at prominent ghats in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:01 IST
Delhi Traffic Brace for Chhath Puja: Major Diversions and Restrictions Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As thousands of devotees prepare for Chhath Puja at various ghats in Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced significant traffic diversions and restrictions to ensure smooth flow. The advisory warns that traffic will be affected from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.

Commuters are urged to avoid roads near major Chhath Puja ponds and consider alternative routes or public transport. Major gatherings are expected in east and northeast Delhi at sites like Gandhi Nagar ghat, potentially drawing tens of thousands of devotees.

To manage the expected turnout, restrictions have been placed on certain roads, with traffic set to be redirected in several areas across the city, from east Delhi to the south, as well as areas in north and west Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tibetan Man Jailed for Asylum Fraud Scheme

Tibetan Man Jailed for Asylum Fraud Scheme

 United States
2
China Offers Aid After U.S. Navy Incidents

China Offers Aid After U.S. Navy Incidents

 China
3
Supreme Court Demands CBI's Stance on Kapil Wadhawan's Bail in Massive Fraud Case

Supreme Court Demands CBI's Stance on Kapil Wadhawan's Bail in Massive Fraud...

 India
4
Justice Surya Kant: The Next CJI with a Legacy of Landmark Verdicts

Justice Surya Kant: The Next CJI with a Legacy of Landmark Verdicts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025