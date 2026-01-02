Fog Forces Flight Diversions from Hyderabad to Gannavaram
Two Indigo flights heading to Hyderabad from Delhi and Mumbai were rerouted to Gannavaram Airport due to heavy fog. Nearly 400 passengers were affected, but planes landed safely. Flights will proceed to Hyderabad once weather improves and clearances are obtained.
Two Indigo flights originally scheduled to land in Hyderabad faced unexpected diversions to Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada on Friday. The rerouting was a response to adverse weather conditions, specifically heavy fog, a situation confirmed by an official.
Flights from both Delhi and Mumbai were impeded by the dense fog in Hyderabad, necessitating a precautionary diversion to ensure passenger safety, according to statements by Vijayawada Airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy to PTI. Reddy emphasized that the flights could not remain airborne indefinitely and required an immediate alternative landing solution.
Each aircraft was carrying nearly 200 passengers, who safely landed at Gannavaram Airport. The flights are poised to resume their journey to Hyderabad once the necessary weather clearances are obtained, Reddy noted.
