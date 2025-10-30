Left Menu

Odisha begins damage assessment caused by cyclone 'Montha'

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-10-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 19:03 IST
Odisha begins damage assessment caused by cyclone 'Montha'
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Thursday started assessment of the damage caused by cyclone 'Montha', officials said.

Revenue and Disaster minister Suresh Pujari said the cyclone caused extensive damage to standing paddy crops, cotton cultivation, and vegetables in different districts.

'Montha', which made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday evening, affected people in 33 blocks and 11 urban areas of Odisha. The cyclone has moved out of the state and has gradually weakened into a low-pressure over the Vidarbha region, officials said.

The survey work is expected to be over within three days, the minister said.

''The government has asked all the district authorities to complete damage assessment of crop, houses, private, public properties, roads, bridges and infrastructure within three days and submit their reports so that the affected people could get assistance,'' Pujari told reporters.

He also said that districts and departments were directed to ensure early restoration work of damaged roads and bridges.

Meanwhile, reports of fresh landslides were received from different districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal under the impact of incessant rain in the aftermath of the cyclone Montha, officials said.

In Gajapati, a major landslide occurred along the Shankuda-Khiliganda ghat road under Raigada block on Thursday, snapping road connectivity to Bonda and Khilingi villages under S Kardasingh panchayat.

Another landslide disrupted road communication to four villages along the ghat road near Balibada village under Mohana block of Gajapati on Thursday. ''Repair works and road clearing operations are already on as teams of NDRF, ODRAF, and fire service were present in the district,'' an official said.

A landslide also occurred at Khariguda ghat in Ranaba panchayat in Kandhamal's Raikia block. A huge rock collapsed and damaged parts of the Upara Byaghra Devi Temple in Kulada under Bhanjanagar block of Ganjam on Thursday due to rains.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Thursday said that the rainfall and thunder shower activities are likely to continue in different parts of Odisha for two more days till November 1.

In its forecast for Friday, the IMD said that light to moderate rain or thunderstorm are very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of the coastal region.

The met office issued a yellow warning (be aware) of light to moderate rains in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj on October 31.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh on November 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025