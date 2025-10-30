Karnataka to seek Rs 1,545.23 cr assistance from Centre for infra damaged by rains

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to submit a ''recovery and construction'' memorandum to the Centre seeking financial assistance of Rs 1,545.23 crore under NDRF to undertake reconstruction of infrastructure damaged by heavy rains and floods during the monsoon period.

Briefing reporters about the Cabinet decision, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said, other than crop loss, more than Rs 5,000 crore worth infrastructure and public property like roads, bridges, check dams, and public buildings have been damaged due to rains and floods.

''As per the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms, the funds we may get is about Rs 1,545 crore, so we will submit a memorandum seeking assistance from the Government of India. Such assistance has been provided to states like Maharashtra in the past. We will be seeking this time. This is the first time we are asking,'' he said.

Noting that joint inspections are on regarding crop losses separately across the state, the minister said once that is over, relief will be provided to farmers with the funds available with the state government.

''We expect crop loss relief from the Centre as per norms,'' he said in response to a question.

The Cabinet also approved establishment of eight 'Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) 2.0' with an allocation of Rs 80 crore for a period of five years under the Karnataka Startup Policy 2022-27.

The minister said each TBIs will be allocated Rs 10 crore.

Approval was also accorded for the action plan to undertake ward development and infrastructure development works in the jurisdiction of five Bengaluru City Corporations under the Greater Bangalore Authority with a grant of Rs 1,055 crore under the Chief Minister's Infrastructure Development Programme.

''This is a new allocation to these corporations,'' Patil said responding to a question.

Also approved was the action plan to undertake asphalting works of main and sub-main roads in five Bengaluru City Corporations under the jurisdiction of Greater Bangalore Authority under the capital support scheme for special infrastructure at an estimated cost of Rs 1,241.57 crore.

Decision was also taken regarding the fixing of land compensation of Rs 1.50 crore per acre to Terra Firma Biotechnologies for Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) in Bengaluru city.

Approval was given for the development of four ports in the state's cost -- Karwar, Old Mangaluru Port - Bengre Side, Old Mangaluru Port- City Side, and Malpe berth on a Repair-Operate-Maintain-Transfer (ROMT) basis, under the public private partnership (PPP) model, at an estimated cost of Rs 40.12 crore.

The Cabinet also approved for the PWD department to construct 2,200 class rooms in various government schools of the state at an estimated cost of Rs 360.01 crore.

Approval was given to obtain technical and management services under the Karnataka Strengthening Coastal Resilience and Economy (K-SHORE) project at an estimated cost of Rs. 20.47 crore.

Also approved was for the purchase of equipment and construction works required for the establishment of a Cancer Care Unit at Karwar Medical College premises at a total estimated cost of Rs 31.63 crore.

The consent was given to formulation of separate cadre and recruitment rules for Karnataka State Reserve Police-KSRP and India Reserve Battalion-IRB units. Under this minimum qualification required has been changed from SSLC (class 10) to PUC (class 12), Patil said.

Administrative approval was also granted to establish an in-house technical development unit named ''Cauvery IT Cell'' for the Department of Registration and Stamps for maintenance and technical assistance by outsourcing from the human resource development agency as per the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act and Rules at a cost of Rs 69.13 crore for a period of 5 years.

The minister said that administrative approval has been given to purchase 241 vehicles of various models for the Police Department in the year 2025-26 at an estimated cost of Rs 34.95 crore.

