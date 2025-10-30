CPCB Unveils Blueprint for Tree Protection and Management

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recently submitted a report outlining comprehensive recommendations to states and Union territories concerning tree protection, transplantation, and compensatory afforestation measures. This significant report was presented to the National Green Tribunal, chaired by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, amidst hearings related to environmental law violations.

The report underscores the necessity for states and Union territories to fortify enforcement mechanisms, adopt advanced technologies for monitoring, and encourage community-led initiatives in tree plantation efforts. It advocates for establishing a robust legal framework to promote and safeguard tree growth.

A notable suggestion includes the creation of a Tree Authority comprising government officials, experts, NGO representatives, and community members to orchestrate a holistic approach to tree protection. This initiative requires supportive resources and inter-state coordination to effectively implement the new directives, with guidance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

(With inputs from agencies.)