Bengaluru's Unique 'Garbage Dumping Festival' Tackles Waste Disposal Habits

In an unconventional move to combat the persistent issue of improper waste disposal, the Greater Bengaluru Authority has launched the 'Garbage Dumping Festival'. The initiative involved deliberately placing waste outside homes of individuals who continuously neglect to utilize garbage collection services.

The campaign, which penalizes non-compliance with fines, seeks to raise awareness about responsible waste management in Bengaluru. The initiative was spearheaded by Kare Gowda, CEO of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), who disclosed that Rs 2.8 lakh in fines were collected from 218 households for improper waste disposal.

As part of long-term efforts to curb the issue, plans to install 65 waste kiosks across Bengaluru were announced. These kiosks, designed to create a 'Swacch Bengaluru', will offer residents a designated drop-off point for segregated waste, encouraging better disposal habits and reducing roadside littering.

