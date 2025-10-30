Mega Development Push: PM Modi Unveils Projects Near Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a series of infrastructure projects amounting to Rs 1,220 crore at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district, near the iconic Statue of Unity. The initiatives span various developments, including transportation, government facilities, and tourism enhancements.

Despite inclement weather, Modi transitioned from Vadodara airport to Ekta Nagar via road and flagged off a fleet of 25 new electric buses. Estimated at Rs 30 crore, this expansion broadens the area's eco-friendly transportation options. The introduction caters particularly to tourist conveniences with facilities for the differently-abled.

Further inaugurated assets encompass government quarters, cultural and hospitality initiatives, and infrastructure advancements, marking a significant boost to the site. Additionally, the foundation for major upcoming projects, such as a museum and a sports complex, was established. The celebrations coincide with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, highlighting a symbolic push for unity and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)