Hurricane Melissa's Devastating Sweep Across the Northern Caribbean

Hurricane Melissa ravaged the northern Caribbean, gaining speed as it moved towards Bermuda. Jamaica recorded Melissa as the strongest hurricane to have ever hit its shores. As the storm approached, regions like the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos endured fierce winds and rain, leaving 25 dead in Haiti and impacting infrastructure in Cuba.

Reports indicate over 70% of Jamaicans remained without power, creating considerable challenges for relief efforts. The U.S. National Hurricane Center warns of ongoing risks, with Bermuda on high alert as Melissa, downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, approaches.

Across the affected Caribbean areas, evacuation measures are in force, especially in hard-hit towns like Black River in Jamaica. Meanwhile, calls for international support grow as nations grapple with devastation. The U.S. has proposed assistance to Cuba, pending Cuban review, emphasizing the need for global solidarity in the face of climate-induced disasters.