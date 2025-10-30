Left Menu

Hurricane Melissa's Devastating Sweep Across the Northern Caribbean

Hurricane Melissa accelerated across the northern Caribbean, causing significant damage and fatalities. The hurricane left 25 dead in Haiti and four in Jamaica. Jamaica and Cuba initially suffered disastrous impacts, but recovery efforts are underway. Authorities are evacuating residents, and the U.S. has offered humanitarian aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:40 IST
Hurricane Melissa's Devastating Sweep Across the Northern Caribbean
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hurricane Melissa ravaged the northern Caribbean, gaining speed as it moved towards Bermuda. Jamaica recorded Melissa as the strongest hurricane to have ever hit its shores. As the storm approached, regions like the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos endured fierce winds and rain, leaving 25 dead in Haiti and impacting infrastructure in Cuba.

Reports indicate over 70% of Jamaicans remained without power, creating considerable challenges for relief efforts. The U.S. National Hurricane Center warns of ongoing risks, with Bermuda on high alert as Melissa, downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, approaches.

Across the affected Caribbean areas, evacuation measures are in force, especially in hard-hit towns like Black River in Jamaica. Meanwhile, calls for international support grow as nations grapple with devastation. The U.S. has proposed assistance to Cuba, pending Cuban review, emphasizing the need for global solidarity in the face of climate-induced disasters.

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025