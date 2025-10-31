Greenlands Global Sets Ambitious Course to Transform North India's Real Estate

In a strategic move, Greenlands Global Private Limited, in partnership with Brand BIG 92.7 FM of Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, has unveiled a five-year expansion plan slated to reshape North India's real estate sector. The initiative targets development in promising Tier-II cities, with specific extensions into the NCR region.

Focusing on residential and commercial projects, Greenlands is backed by a robust investment roadmap and a customer-centric design philosophy. A spokesperson highlighted the expanding industrial bases and rising demands in Tier-II cities as key drivers of real estate growth, signaling a shift towards thoughtfully designed, future-ready developments that enhance regional lifestyle and economic value.

The collaboration with BIG 92.7 FM aims to bolster Greenlands' community engagement and brand presence, as the company diversifies into both residential and commercial formats. Each development will prioritize sustainability, accessibility, and lifestyle enhancement, cementing Greenlands' dedication to fostering communities that mirror the aspirations of a modern India.

