Left Menu

India's Office Space Boom: A Billion-Square-Foot Milestone

India's office space stock has surpassed one billion square feet, valued at USD 186 billion. A report by CII-Knight Frank highlights the need for new properties to sustain growth. Despite global uncertainties, India remains a booming office market, now at a critical point requiring strategic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:22 IST
India's Office Space Boom: A Billion-Square-Foot Milestone
  • Country:
  • India

India's office real estate market has reached a significant milestone, with total stock surpassing one billion square feet, valued at USD 186 billion, as reported by CII-Knight Frank India. Despite global economic uncertainties, the market's structural strength is evident.

The commercial real estate sector in India has grown remarkably from under 200 million sq ft in the early 2000s to a projected 1 billion sq ft by 2025. This expansion highlights India's position as a rapidly developing office market globally, requiring strategic efforts to sustain growth.

The recent report suggests that to maintain growth momentum and reach the 2 billion sq ft milestone, India must adopt a two-pronged approach: accelerating new property development and optimizing existing assets. The consultancy notes a competitive challenge, as residential capital values across prime markets outpace commercial development returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025