Amaravati: Fast-Tracking Andhra Pradesh's Dream Capital

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has urged officials to speed up the construction of Amaravati. He emphasized maintaining both speed and quality, addressing ongoing efforts and farmer concerns about land pooling. Naidu plans to review progress biweekly, stressing urban development and environmental considerations.
In a recent meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pressed officials to hasten the construction of Amaravati, the state's greenfield capital, ensuring its timely completion.
Naidu reviewed the project's progress, focusing on beautification and land return for farmers. He emphasized speed and quality, with biweekly progress reviews planned.
Addressing delays due to rains, Naidu urged the deployment of adequate resources. He assured farmers of an expedited registration process for returnable plots, underlining Amaravati's transformation with modern infrastructure and environmental enhancements.
