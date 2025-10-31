Left Menu

Naidu Tackles Cyclone 'Montha' Aftermath: A Push for Crop Salvage

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to prioritize salvaging crops affected by Cyclone 'Montha'. Using satellite imaging, submerged fields are identified, while strategic water drainage is enforced. Naidu seeks central assessment on crop loss and emphasizes scientific guidance and commendable official work.

Updated: 31-10-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued a directive to prioritize the recovery of crops affected by the recent Cyclone 'Montha'. In a teleconference, Naidu stressed the importance of using satellite imaging to identify submerged fields and initiate urgent water drainage measures.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to improve drainage systems to safeguard crops, advocating for scientific strategies in crop protection. He urged local legislators to oversee affected regions closely. Officials reported that 60% of Bapatla's agricultural fields remain flooded, prompting immediate action, with plans to seek a central team assessment.

Naidu plans to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the cyclone's impact and intends to recognize officials who excelled during relief operations. He has also instructed a preliminary report on crop loss for submission to the central government.

