Choking Waters: The Invasion of Lake Suchitlan by Water Lettuce

In July, Alberto Castillo had no choice but to leave his boat stranded on the shores of Lake Suchitlan. The lake, El Salvador's largest, was engulfed in water lettuce, rendering fishing and tourism operations impossible. Like Castillo, thousands of families around the lake have lost their livelihoods to this invasive species.

Satellite imagery from October highlights the shocking extent of the invasion, with the plant covering nearly the entire 52-square-mile lake. Fundesyram, a nonprofit dedicated to lake cleanup, reports that 80% of the area is affected. Constructed in the 1970s as a reservoir to support a major hydroelectric power plant, the lake now battles pollution, excessive rainfall, and nutrient-rich tributaries that fuel the plant's aggressive spread.

Roughly 3,000 fishermen have been displaced, causing a $1.3 million hit to the local economy, as noted by artisanal fishing cooperatives. Tourism has dwindled, forcing nearby restaurants to reduce staff. Despite efforts by soldiers, government workers, and residents to remove the invasive lettuce, the struggle continues against what locals call 'the plague.'

