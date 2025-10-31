IISc: Pioneering India's Green Future with Critical Minerals Mission

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been recognized as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), as announced by the Union Ministry of Mines. The mission, backed by a substantial budget of Rs 16,300 crore, seeks to bolster India's self-sufficiency in critical minerals needed for clean energy, defence, and advanced technology sectors.

The newly established CoE at IISc will create an Integrated Critical Minerals Research and Development Facility, spanning the entire value chain, from exploration and extraction to processing and recycling. This initiative aims to reduce India's reliance on imports and propel sustainable development by designing modular pilot-scale plants using indigenous processes and technology. Collaboration with industry partners through IISc's Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) will be key in turning research into industrial applications.

An essential aspect of this mission includes IISc's innovative approach to lithium-ion battery recycling. Another focus is on recycling platinum group elements from spent auto catalysts to achieve up to 90% recovery efficiency. Additionally, IISc strives to recover rare-earth oxides from mineral-processing tailings, fostering circular value chains while reducing dependence on imported tungsten carbide through direct carbide recycling routes.

