Left Menu

IISc: Pioneering India's Green Future with Critical Minerals Mission

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been named a Centre of Excellence for the National Critical Minerals Mission. The initiative, with funding of Rs 16,300 crore, aims to enhance India's self-reliance in critical minerals vital for clean energy and technology. IISc will focus on sustainable mineral recovery and recycling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:43 IST
IISc: Pioneering India's Green Future with Critical Minerals Mission
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been recognized as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), as announced by the Union Ministry of Mines. The mission, backed by a substantial budget of Rs 16,300 crore, seeks to bolster India's self-sufficiency in critical minerals needed for clean energy, defence, and advanced technology sectors.

The newly established CoE at IISc will create an Integrated Critical Minerals Research and Development Facility, spanning the entire value chain, from exploration and extraction to processing and recycling. This initiative aims to reduce India's reliance on imports and propel sustainable development by designing modular pilot-scale plants using indigenous processes and technology. Collaboration with industry partners through IISc's Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) will be key in turning research into industrial applications.

An essential aspect of this mission includes IISc's innovative approach to lithium-ion battery recycling. Another focus is on recycling platinum group elements from spent auto catalysts to achieve up to 90% recovery efficiency. Additionally, IISc strives to recover rare-earth oxides from mineral-processing tailings, fostering circular value chains while reducing dependence on imported tungsten carbide through direct carbide recycling routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025