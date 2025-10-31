Left Menu

Tiger Terror in Mysuru: A Month of Fear and Tragedy

A deadly human-animal conflict involving tiger attacks continues to haunt Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home district, Mysuru. On Friday, a third victim, Doddanningaiah, was killed in the Moleyuru range. The attacks have instilled fear in the region, following previous fatalities involving two other locals within the same month.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a disturbing sequence of events, the district of Mysuru has witnessed its third fatal tiger attack in just one month, casting a shadow of fear over the region.

The latest incident occurred in Koodagi village in Saragur taluk, within the Moleyuru range of Hediyala forest division. The victim, Doddanningaiah, 53, was tending to his goats and sheep near his field when a tiger attacked and dragged him into the forest.

Despite the immediate efforts of people nearby who managed to retrieve his body, the incident left the community in shock, with fear and tension running high. Previous attacks in the same area claimed the lives of Mahadev and Rajashekar Murthy earlier this month.

