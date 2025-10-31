Cyclone Montha: Andhra Pradesh Battles Rs 5,244 Crore Losses

The Andhra Pradesh government has estimated a staggering Rs 5,244 crore in damages caused by Cyclone Montha, according to a preliminary report submitted to the Centre. The report by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand highlights the extensive impact on 1,434 villages and 48 urban areas, with 161 mandals experiencing heavy rainfall.

In breaking down the damages, it was noted that 4,794 km of R&B roads and 311 culverts and bridges were destroyed, leading to losses of Rs 2,794 crore. Additionally, 862 km of Panchayat Raj roads were damaged, costing Rs 454 crore, while urban infrastructure losses were assessed at Rs 109 crore.

Agriculture suffered severely, with 1.38 lakh hectares of crops affected and losses amounting to Rs 829 crore, impacting 1.74 lakh farmers. The horticulture and aquaculture sectors also reported damages of Rs 40 crore and Rs 514 crore, respectively. Crisis relief included Rs 32 crore for accommodating 1.37 lakh people in relief centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)