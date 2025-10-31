Left Menu

Cyclone Montha: Andhra Pradesh Battles Rs 5,244 Crore Losses

Andhra Pradesh's government reports Rs 5,244 crore in damages due to Cyclone Montha, affecting 1,434 villages and 48 urban areas. Significant losses were reported in roads, agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture sectors. Infrastructure and power sectors also faced losses, while relief efforts were undertaken to aid affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:38 IST
Cyclone Montha: Andhra Pradesh Battles Rs 5,244 Crore Losses
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has estimated a staggering Rs 5,244 crore in damages caused by Cyclone Montha, according to a preliminary report submitted to the Centre. The report by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand highlights the extensive impact on 1,434 villages and 48 urban areas, with 161 mandals experiencing heavy rainfall.

In breaking down the damages, it was noted that 4,794 km of R&B roads and 311 culverts and bridges were destroyed, leading to losses of Rs 2,794 crore. Additionally, 862 km of Panchayat Raj roads were damaged, costing Rs 454 crore, while urban infrastructure losses were assessed at Rs 109 crore.

Agriculture suffered severely, with 1.38 lakh hectares of crops affected and losses amounting to Rs 829 crore, impacting 1.74 lakh farmers. The horticulture and aquaculture sectors also reported damages of Rs 40 crore and Rs 514 crore, respectively. Crisis relief included Rs 32 crore for accommodating 1.37 lakh people in relief centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025