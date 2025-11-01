Left Menu

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: From Loss to Profit in One Year

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 47.91 crore in Q2, reversing a Rs 14.01 crore loss from the previous year. The company's total income increased to Rs 33.06 crore. Mahindra Lifespace currently operates across seven cities with projects spanning 53.30 million sq ft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 11:01 IST
Mahindra Lifespace Developers: From Loss to Profit in One Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial turnaround, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 47.91 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal year. This marks a stark contrast to the Rs 14.01 crore net loss reported in the corresponding period last year.

The company's total income also saw a substantial rise, hitting Rs 33.06 crore during the July-September period, up from Rs 15.96 crore in the same timeframe the previous year, according to a regulatory filing released on Friday.

As the real estate arm of Mahindra Group, Mahindra Lifespace boasts a sprawling development footprint, covering 53.30 million sq ft in saleable area across seven Indian cities and managing over 5,000 acres in integrated developments and industrial clusters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025