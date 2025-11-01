IARC and ESMO Launch Online Course to Strengthen Breast Cancer Early Detection

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) — the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization (WHO) — has announced the launch of a new online learning course titled “Using the IARC Atlas of Breast Cancer Early Detection.”

Developed in collaboration with the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) and hosted on the WHO Academy online learning platform, the course is designed to help health professionals, educators, and community workers improve their understanding and application of early detection techniques for breast cancer — a disease that remains the most common cancer among women worldwide.

A Learning Tool for Frontline Health Professionals

Breast cancer accounts for nearly 2.3 million new cases and 700,000 deaths each year, with the majority occurring in low- and middle-income countries where access to early diagnosis and treatment remains limited. Early detection is critical to improving survival rates and reducing the global disease burden, yet many primary health-care systems lack sufficient training resources.

The new IARC–ESMO online course aims to bridge this gap by providing practical, flexible, and interactive learning materials for a wide audience — including primary health-care providers, radiologists, pathologists, nurses, community health workers, and trainers involved in cancer awareness and screening programs.

Participants can complete the course in about one hour, making it accessible even for busy professionals. Through multimedia content, the course offers a guided introduction to the IARC Atlas of Breast Cancer Early Detection — a comprehensive reference tool that explains how to recognize, evaluate, and manage breast abnormalities at different stages.

A Step-by-Step Guide for Real-World Application

The IARC Atlas of Breast Cancer Early Detection serves as a step-by-step guide for health-care practitioners, combining practical methodology with evidence-based insights. It includes:

Detailed descriptions of clinical and imaging procedures for evaluating breast abnormalities.

Video tutorials demonstrating examination and imaging techniques.

Interactive quizzes to reinforce learning and self-assessment.

Illustrated case studies based on real patient scenarios.

Reporting templates and checklists to standardize practice and improve communication among multidisciplinary teams.

Learners are encouraged to use the Atlas as both a teaching tool and a clinical reference, enabling them to integrate best practices in early breast cancer detection into daily work.

Supporting a Global Mission to Reduce Cancer Inequalities

According to Dr. Elisabete Weiderpass, Director of IARC, the new course represents a vital step toward building global capacity in cancer prevention and control. “We know that early detection saves lives, but access to high-quality screening and diagnostic training remains uneven. This course, made freely available through the WHO Academy, helps close that gap by empowering health professionals at every level,” she said.

The collaboration between IARC and ESMO builds on the organizations’ shared commitment to advancing cancer research and professional education. The IARC–ESMO Learning and Capacity-Building Initiative for Cancer Prevention aims to promote knowledge-sharing among clinicians, researchers, and public health specialists to accelerate progress in early detection, treatment, and survivorship care.

Empowering Health Workers Through Innovation

Dr. Solange Peters, President of ESMO, emphasized that education remains a cornerstone of equitable cancer care. “Through this initiative, we aim to ensure that all health-care providers — from rural clinics to urban hospitals — have access to the latest knowledge, techniques, and diagnostic tools to detect breast cancer early and accurately,” she said.

By incorporating video-based instruction, case-based learning, and self-paced modules, the course leverages modern digital education technologies to reach learners globally. The WHO Academy platform ensures that the materials are freely accessible and available in multiple languages, supporting IARC’s mission of building research and clinical capacity worldwide.

Breast Cancer Early Detection: A Global Priority

Breast cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death among women, but the disease is highly treatable when detected early. The WHO’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative (GBCI), launched in 2021, aims to reduce global breast cancer mortality by 2.5 percent per year, potentially saving 2.5 million lives by 2040. Achieving this goal requires stronger primary health-care systems and the widespread adoption of early detection strategies — objectives that this new IARC course directly supports.

Through accessible, science-based learning tools like the IARC Atlas of Breast Cancer Early Detection, the global health community hopes to empower practitioners in every setting to identify breast abnormalities early, refer patients promptly, and improve outcomes through timely care.

Enroll Today to Make a Difference

Health professionals, educators, and community workers are invited to enroll in the Using the IARC Atlas of Breast Cancer Early Detection course via the WHO Academy platform. The course is available free of charge and includes a certificate upon completion.

As the world marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, IARC and ESMO encourage learners to take this opportunity to strengthen their knowledge, enhance patient care, and contribute to the broader mission of reducing cancer disparities globally.