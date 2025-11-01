Left Menu

Tragedy in Rift Valley: Landslide Claims Lives in Kenya

A devastating landslide in Kenya's Rift Valley has claimed at least 13 lives, with rescue efforts underway. The incident, following heavy rains, highlights the increasing impact of climate change in the region. Neighboring Uganda also reports fatalities due to similar extreme weather conditions.

  Kenya

A devastating landslide in Kenya's Rift Valley resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people, according to local police reports. The landslide occurred early Saturday morning after intense rainfall lashed the region.

Rescue operations have been launched with police and military helicopters involved, as confirmed by Kenya's Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen. Authorities have so far rescued 19 individuals, while the search continues for those still missing.

This incident underscores a troubling pattern of extreme weather events attributed to climate change. In recent years, landslides and floods have become more frequent in Kenya. A similar tragedy unfolded last year when 61 people lost their lives in central Kenya. Neighboring Uganda has also experienced deadly landslides this week, emphasizing the regional impact of shifting climate conditions.

