Shaping Tomorrow: The Future of Real Estate at ET Now Realty Conclave 2025

The ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards 2025 - South Edition, held in Hyderabad, summoned the key players from South India's real estate sector. Stakeholders including developers, architects, and branding agencies convened to explore the future of real estate in the region.

The conclave, centered on the theme "Shaping Tomorrow's Real Estate Landscape", spotlighted the transformative potential of technology, sustainability, and leadership in driving industry growth. CEO of ASBL, Ajitesh Korupolu, delivered a pivotal presentation on the vital role of real estate in India's economy, noting its significant GDP contribution and future growth potential.

ASBL's recognition as the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company at the awards signifies its impact on the industry, reflecting a trajectory of innovation and customer focus. The company's consistent success exemplifies its commitment to integrating technology and sustainability in urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)