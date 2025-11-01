Mumbai Property Registrations Hit by High Base Effect

In October 2025, property registrations in the Mumbai region decreased by 10% to 11,649 units, according to real estate consultancy Knight Frank. The decline is attributed to a higher base effect, as 12,960 units were registered in the same month last year.

Data from the Maharashtra government highlighted that while registrations dropped, stamp duty collections also fell by 14%, totaling Rs 1,040 crore. Residential transactions dominated, constituting about 80% of total registrations.

Shishir Baijal of Knight Frank India noted that despite the decline attributed to last year's festive period, the market continues to show depth and stability. The shift of the festive calendar caused a surge in September, yet October's activity remained resilient.

