Left Menu

Mumbai Property Registrations Hit by High Base Effect

Property registrations in Mumbai fell by 10% in October 2025 to 11,649 units, primarily due to a higher base from the previous year. Despite this, residential deals dominated. Knight Frank India reports that the city's housing market remains stable, with demand continuing to show resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:16 IST
Mumbai Property Registrations Hit by High Base Effect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In October 2025, property registrations in the Mumbai region decreased by 10% to 11,649 units, according to real estate consultancy Knight Frank. The decline is attributed to a higher base effect, as 12,960 units were registered in the same month last year.

Data from the Maharashtra government highlighted that while registrations dropped, stamp duty collections also fell by 14%, totaling Rs 1,040 crore. Residential transactions dominated, constituting about 80% of total registrations.

Shishir Baijal of Knight Frank India noted that despite the decline attributed to last year's festive period, the market continues to show depth and stability. The shift of the festive calendar caused a surge in September, yet October's activity remained resilient.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025