Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: A 'Very Poor' Day in the Capital

Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 386. Reduced wind speed hindered pollutant dispersion, leading to high pollution levels. The trend is expected to continue till November 4, with several areas recording 'severe' air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 11:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi woke up to another day of 'very poor' air quality, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board, due to decreased wind speed which affected the dispersion of pollutants.

The national capital recorded an Air Quality Index of 386 on Sunday morning, a significant rise from Saturday's 303, influenced by wind speed dropping below 8 kmph.

This trend is expected to persist with air quality remaining in the 'very poor' category till November 4. Areas like Wazirpur recorded 'severe' air quality with an AQI of 439.

(With inputs from agencies.)

