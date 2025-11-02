Tragic Wolf Incidents Surge in Bahraich: A Village in Distress

In a disturbing trend, a surge in wolf attacks has terrorized villages in the Kaiserganj and Mahsi tehsils of Bahraich district. Among the victims is a 15-month-old child, allegedly snatched from her home. Despite a massive search effort involving drones and dog squads, the child remains missing.

Authorities have traced wild animal footprints near the scene, strengthening suspicions of a wolf attack. The incidents between September and October have left six dead, including children and an elderly couple, and 29 others injured.

State officials report that a pack of four wolves was responsible, with three killed, and efforts continue to neutralize the last remaining threat. The government has responded by providing financial compensation to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)