Left Menu

Tragic Wolf Incidents Surge in Bahraich: A Village in Distress

A 15-month-old girl was allegedly snatched by a wolf in Kandauli village, Kaiserganj tehsil. Despite an extensive search effort involving drones and dog squads, she remains missing. Wolf attacks have reportedly resulted in the deaths of six people and injuries to 29 villagers in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:36 IST
Tragic Wolf Incidents Surge in Bahraich: A Village in Distress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing trend, a surge in wolf attacks has terrorized villages in the Kaiserganj and Mahsi tehsils of Bahraich district. Among the victims is a 15-month-old child, allegedly snatched from her home. Despite a massive search effort involving drones and dog squads, the child remains missing.

Authorities have traced wild animal footprints near the scene, strengthening suspicions of a wolf attack. The incidents between September and October have left six dead, including children and an elderly couple, and 29 others injured.

State officials report that a pack of four wolves was responsible, with three killed, and efforts continue to neutralize the last remaining threat. The government has responded by providing financial compensation to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025