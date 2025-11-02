Left Menu

Tragic Avalanche Strikes German Mountaineers in South Tyrol

A devastating avalanche in South Tyrol, northern Italy, claimed the lives of five German mountaineers. Rescuers recovered three bodies on Saturday and two more on Sunday. Two men survived and were hospitalized. Avalanche accidents remain a concern in the Italian Alps, with increasing incidents after fresh snowfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:33 IST
Tragic Avalanche Strikes German Mountaineers in South Tyrol
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a tragic incident, five German mountaineers lost their lives after being hit by an avalanche in South Tyrol, northern Italy, authorities reported on Sunday. Rescuers initially retrieved the bodies of two men and a woman on Saturday, while locating a missing man and his teenage daughter's bodies the following morning.

Alpine rescue spokesman Federico Catania stated the victims were swept to the lower part of the gully by the avalanche. Considering harsh weather conditions at higher altitudes, rescue teams returned to base. The mountaineers were near Cima Vertana in the Ortles range at 3,500 metres when the avalanche struck around 4 p.m. Saturday. The motives behind their late ascent remain unknown.

Reports indicate that the climbers, traveling in three separate groups, were operating independently. Two men survived and were evacuated to a hospital in Bolzano. South Tyrol, a favored location for German tourists, has a significant history of avalanche incidents, with ski mountaineers and freeriders frequently falling victim. Analysis suggests an increase in avalanche accidents due to more people venturing off-piste right after fresh snowfall.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025