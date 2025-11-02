Tragic Avalanche Strikes German Mountaineers in South Tyrol

In a tragic incident, five German mountaineers lost their lives after being hit by an avalanche in South Tyrol, northern Italy, authorities reported on Sunday. Rescuers initially retrieved the bodies of two men and a woman on Saturday, while locating a missing man and his teenage daughter's bodies the following morning.

Alpine rescue spokesman Federico Catania stated the victims were swept to the lower part of the gully by the avalanche. Considering harsh weather conditions at higher altitudes, rescue teams returned to base. The mountaineers were near Cima Vertana in the Ortles range at 3,500 metres when the avalanche struck around 4 p.m. Saturday. The motives behind their late ascent remain unknown.

Reports indicate that the climbers, traveling in three separate groups, were operating independently. Two men survived and were evacuated to a hospital in Bolzano. South Tyrol, a favored location for German tourists, has a significant history of avalanche incidents, with ski mountaineers and freeriders frequently falling victim. Analysis suggests an increase in avalanche accidents due to more people venturing off-piste right after fresh snowfall.