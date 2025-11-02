Swift Rescue: Family Saved from Collapsed Mud House in Jammu and Kashmir

In a dramatic rescue operation, a family of five was saved from the rubble of their mud house that collapsed in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred suddenly, trapping Shiv Kumar, his wife Mamta, and their three children inside.

Neighbors responded immediately, pulling out the family members who sustained only minor injuries. The community's swift action was crucial in preventing a more tragic outcome, officials stated.

The Superintendent of Police, Vinod Sharma, visited the site with a team of police and civil officers. Initial findings suggest that heavy rains had weakened the house's structural integrity, leading to the collapse. Authorities continue to assess the situation to prevent similar incidents in the future.