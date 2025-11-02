Left Menu

Swift Rescue: Family Saved from Collapsed Mud House in Jammu and Kashmir

A family of five was rescued with minor injuries after their mud house collapsed in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir. Quick action by neighbors saved Shiv Kumar, his wife Mamta, and their children. Heavy rains had weakened the house. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doda/Jammu | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:57 IST
Swift Rescue: Family Saved from Collapsed Mud House in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation, a family of five was saved from the rubble of their mud house that collapsed in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred suddenly, trapping Shiv Kumar, his wife Mamta, and their three children inside.

Neighbors responded immediately, pulling out the family members who sustained only minor injuries. The community's swift action was crucial in preventing a more tragic outcome, officials stated.

The Superintendent of Police, Vinod Sharma, visited the site with a team of police and civil officers. Initial findings suggest that heavy rains had weakened the house's structural integrity, leading to the collapse. Authorities continue to assess the situation to prevent similar incidents in the future.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025