Tragedy Strikes: Wild Elephants Trample Villager in Pilibhit

In Pilibhit district, a herd of wild elephants trampled a man to death after invading a village. The attack occurred near the Dudhwa National Park, home to elephants and rhinos. Authorities are working to track the elephants and have advised villagers to remain vigilant and avoid nighttime forest visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:53 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Pilibhit district as a herd of wild elephants trampled a 58-year-old villager to death on Sunday. The incident has left the community shaken as the animals invaded the village in the early hours, attacking a thatched hut.

The victim, Punnu, was asleep when the attack occurred around 2 am, falling victim to the first reported human attack by this herd. Officials have identified the proximity of the village to the Dudhwa National Park, a haven for elephants and rhinos, as a potential factor for the incursion.

District Forest Officer Manish Singh has announced a compensation package of Rs 5 lakh for the victim's family. In the meantime, local residents are urged to stay alert, avoiding the forest area after dark. Efforts are being made to monitor and track the elephants closely to prevent further incidents.

