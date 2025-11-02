Controversy Erupts Over Bengaluru's Tunnel Road Project
BJP leaders in Karnataka recently protested the proposed 'VIP corridor' tunnel road project in Bengaluru, citing environmental and economic concerns. The project, involving land acquisition in Lalbagh, faced criticism for benefiting only a fraction of the population. Deputy CM Shivakumar defended the project while countering BJP's allegations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:32 IST
BJP leaders in Karnataka have launched a signature campaign and silent protest at Lalbagh, opposing the state government's proposed tunnel road project in Bengaluru, referred to by critics as a 'VIP corridor.'
Led by the Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and MP Tejasvi Surya, the protest underscores public concerns about the tunnel's environmental and economic impacts, including the acquisition of 6 acres in Lalbagh.
Deputy CM D K Shivakumar responded, defending the project as a public good and challenging the BJP's assertions, highlighting ongoing political tensions over urban development strategies.
