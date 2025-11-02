Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Bengaluru's Tunnel Road Project

BJP leaders in Karnataka recently protested the proposed 'VIP corridor' tunnel road project in Bengaluru, citing environmental and economic concerns. The project, involving land acquisition in Lalbagh, faced criticism for benefiting only a fraction of the population. Deputy CM Shivakumar defended the project while countering BJP's allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:32 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Bengaluru's Tunnel Road Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leaders in Karnataka have launched a signature campaign and silent protest at Lalbagh, opposing the state government's proposed tunnel road project in Bengaluru, referred to by critics as a 'VIP corridor.'

Led by the Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and MP Tejasvi Surya, the protest underscores public concerns about the tunnel's environmental and economic impacts, including the acquisition of 6 acres in Lalbagh.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar responded, defending the project as a public good and challenging the BJP's assertions, highlighting ongoing political tensions over urban development strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025