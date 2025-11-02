Controversy Erupts Over Bengaluru's Tunnel Road Project

BJP leaders in Karnataka have launched a signature campaign and silent protest at Lalbagh, opposing the state government's proposed tunnel road project in Bengaluru, referred to by critics as a 'VIP corridor.'

Led by the Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and MP Tejasvi Surya, the protest underscores public concerns about the tunnel's environmental and economic impacts, including the acquisition of 6 acres in Lalbagh.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar responded, defending the project as a public good and challenging the BJP's assertions, highlighting ongoing political tensions over urban development strategies.

