Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Deteriorates to 'Very Poor'

Delhi's air quality took a significant hit over the weekend, as data from the Central Pollution Control Board revealed an AQI of 366, positioning the city firmly in the 'very poor' category.

Weak wind conditions further exacerbated the situation, allowing harmful pollutants to remain trapped in the atmosphere. Crucially, three monitoring stations reported 'severe' AQI levels exceeding 400.

The city's PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations, recorded at 189.6 and 316 micrograms per cubic meter respectively, underscore the hazardous conditions that threaten respiratory health, particularly in vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with heart and lung conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)