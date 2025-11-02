Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Priyanka Gandhi Urges Government Action

Highlighting the escalating air pollution crisis in Delhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called on key government figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to take immediate steps toward a solution. She emphasized the urgency of addressing the 'filthy smog' amid rising health concerns for citizens.

The BJP responded with criticism, pointing out Priyanka Gandhi's lack of action when her party was in power. The political back-and-forth comes as Delhi faces severe pollution, marked by an Air Quality Index surging to alarming levels.

Recent data from the Central Pollution Control Board reveals that Delhi's air quality has severely deteriorated, with several areas reporting AQI levels in the 'very poor' to 'severe' categories. The call for unified political action comes as winter sets in, exacerbating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)