Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Priyanka Gandhi Urges Government Action

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls for urgent government intervention on Delhi's severe air pollution, urging leaders to address the 'filthy smog'. This comes after BJP criticism of her previous silence on the issue. Recent data shows alarming AQI levels in Delhi, with severe pollution in parts of the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting the escalating air pollution crisis in Delhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called on key government figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to take immediate steps toward a solution. She emphasized the urgency of addressing the 'filthy smog' amid rising health concerns for citizens.

The BJP responded with criticism, pointing out Priyanka Gandhi's lack of action when her party was in power. The political back-and-forth comes as Delhi faces severe pollution, marked by an Air Quality Index surging to alarming levels.

Recent data from the Central Pollution Control Board reveals that Delhi's air quality has severely deteriorated, with several areas reporting AQI levels in the 'very poor' to 'severe' categories. The call for unified political action comes as winter sets in, exacerbating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

