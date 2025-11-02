Left Menu

Leopard Attacks Stir Tension in Shirur: Human-Wildlife Conflict Escalates

A 13-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in Pune district, marking the third human-animal conflict this month. This incident sparked outrage among locals, who set a forest department van on fire. The conflict stems from leopard habitats coinciding with expanding agricultural activities and domestic animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:17 IST
Leopard Attacks Stir Tension in Shirur: Human-Wildlife Conflict Escalates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic human-animal conflict unfolded in Pune's Shirur tehsil, as a 13-year-old boy lost his life to a leopard attack. This marks the third such incident in recent times, stirring outrage among the local populace.

The victim, Rohan Bombe, was playing near farmland in Pimparkhed village when the leopard struck. Following the attack, angered villagers set ablaze a forest department patrol van. Locals also protested outside the forest department's base camp, demanding urgent action to address the recurring threats posed by leopards.

According to officials, the Junnar forest division alone houses approximately six to seven leopards per 100 sq km. Factors such as ample water supply, an increasing human population, and a rise in domestic animals have facilitated the leopards' presence in these agricultural regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025