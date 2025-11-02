Leopard Attacks Stir Tension in Shirur: Human-Wildlife Conflict Escalates

A tragic human-animal conflict unfolded in Pune's Shirur tehsil, as a 13-year-old boy lost his life to a leopard attack. This marks the third such incident in recent times, stirring outrage among the local populace.

The victim, Rohan Bombe, was playing near farmland in Pimparkhed village when the leopard struck. Following the attack, angered villagers set ablaze a forest department patrol van. Locals also protested outside the forest department's base camp, demanding urgent action to address the recurring threats posed by leopards.

According to officials, the Junnar forest division alone houses approximately six to seven leopards per 100 sq km. Factors such as ample water supply, an increasing human population, and a rise in domestic animals have facilitated the leopards' presence in these agricultural regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)