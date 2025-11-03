Tragedy Strikes Hermosillo: Fatal Fire in Convenience Store

A catastrophic fire and explosion at a convenience store in Hermosillo, Mexico, claimed the lives of at least 23 individuals, including minors, while injuring 12 others, according to state authorities.

The tragic event unfolded on a Saturday in the heart of Sonora's capital, Hermosillo, with Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo confirming the news via a social media video message. Preliminary investigations suggest the primary cause of death was inhalation of toxic gases.

Images on social media depicted a fierce blaze engulfing the Waldo's store, with chilling footage showing a burned man collapsing near the entrance. Officials suspect the fire sparked from a transformer, but investigations continue. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum extended heartfelt condolences to affected families and committed resources for assistance.