Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 has rocked the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, according to data from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event, which was reported on Monday, occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, presenting a risk of considerable impact in the area.

The authorities and disaster response teams are assessing potential damages and preparing for emergency response efforts in the affected zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)