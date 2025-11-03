Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region. The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km. This event is being closely monitored due to its significant seismic impact in a geographically sensitive area.
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 has rocked the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, according to data from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The seismic event, which was reported on Monday, occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, presenting a risk of considerable impact in the area.
The authorities and disaster response teams are assessing potential damages and preparing for emergency response efforts in the affected zones.
