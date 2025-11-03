6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Afghanistan's Hindu Kush Region

An earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude rocked Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter was located 22.5 km from the town of Khulm, with a population of nearly 65,000, and occurred at a depth of 28 km. The national disaster management agency is expected to provide details on casualties and damage. Currently, Reuters is unable to verify the extent of the destruction.

In a related incident in August, more than 1,000 lives were lost in an earthquake as reported by the Afghan Red Crescent Society, a key humanitarian organization in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)