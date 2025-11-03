Devastating Earthquake Rocks Mazar-e Sharif: Significant Casualties Feared
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan, causing potential widespread casualties and damage, particularly impacting the Blue Mosque. Rescue operations are underway, and the government is assessing the situation. Afghanistan, located on major fault lines, remains highly vulnerable to seismic events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 07:07 IST
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck early Monday near Mazar-e Sharif, one of Afghanistan's largest cities, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
Issuing an orange alert via its PAGER system, the USGS indicated a high likelihood of significant casualties and widespread disaster aftershocks.
The quake inflicted damage on the Blue Mosque, a significant religious site in the Balkh province. Local authorities and rescue teams are actively surveying the extent of damage and organizing support for affected individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Afghanistan's Seismic Struggle: Unveiling the Earthquake Dilemma
Seismic Turmoil: Recent Earthquake Activity in Afghanistan and Pakistan Region
Seismic Alert: Earthquake Jolts Negros Island
Seismic Jolt: Earthquake Rattles Afghanistan's Hindu Kush
Tragic Boat Mishap in Kaudiyala River: Rescue Operations Underway