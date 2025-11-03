Devastating Earthquake Rocks Mazar-e Sharif: Significant Casualties Feared

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck early Monday near Mazar-e Sharif, one of Afghanistan's largest cities, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Issuing an orange alert via its PAGER system, the USGS indicated a high likelihood of significant casualties and widespread disaster aftershocks.

The quake inflicted damage on the Blue Mosque, a significant religious site in the Balkh province. Local authorities and rescue teams are actively surveying the extent of damage and organizing support for affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)