Left Menu

Revolutionizing Drug Development: AI's New Frontier

A collaborative effort between IIT Madras and Ohio State University has led to the creation of a pioneering AI framework, PURE, for generating drug-like molecules efficiently. This breakthrough holds promise for significantly reducing the cost and time of drug development and tackling drug resistance in various diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:53 IST
Revolutionizing Drug Development: AI's New Frontier
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and Ohio State University have unveiled a groundbreaking AI framework designed to swiftly produce drug-like molecules. This innovation could dramatically shorten the extended timelines and high costs typical of early drug development, potentially transforming the battle against drug resistance in cancer and infectious diseases.

The avant-garde AI, dubbed Policy-guided Unbiased Representations for Structure-Constrained Molecular Generation (PURE), differentiates itself by foregoing traditional rigid scoring systems in favor of a more fluid approach using reinforcement learning. This allows the framework to generate novel and diverse molecules without being predicated on specific statistical optimization techniques, officials explained.

PURE, as documented in the esteemed Journal of Cheminformatics, has been validated through multiple recognized benchmarks such as QED for drug-likeness, DRD2 for dopamine receptor activity, and solubility tests. The results demonstrate PURE's capacity to navigate various disease-related and property-focused molecular discoveries effectively, all while functioning within a single, universally applicable model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025