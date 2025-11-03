Left Menu

Revolutionizing Drug Development: IIT Madras Unveils AI Framework 'PURE'

IIT Madras announces the 'PURE' AI framework, promising significant reductions in drug development timelines. Developed with Ohio State University, PURE uses reinforcement learning to optimize molecule generation, tackling drug resistance in cancer and infectious diseases. The framework advances pharmaceutical research and accelerates new material discovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:11 IST
Revolutionizing Drug Development: IIT Madras Unveils AI Framework 'PURE'
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has pioneered a game-changing AI framework named 'PURE' that is set to revolutionize the drug development process. Currently, drug discovery is an expensive, decade-long endeavor; however, PURE promises to reduce early-stage timelines significantly, presenting a leap forward in pharmaceutical research.

Researchers at IIT-M's Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI and Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI have collaborated with Ohio State University on this breakthrough. The framework utilizes novel reinforcement learning approaches that closely mimic the actions of a chemist, evaluating molecular synthesisability and effectively tackling drug resistance challenges.

PURE integrates self-supervised learning with policy-based reinforcement, allowing for improved molecule generation without the bias of existing tools. The framework's potential for advancing pharmaceuticals and material discovery was published in the Journal of Cheminformatics, underlining its profound impact on the scientific community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025