IMD Issues Cyclone Alert for Andaman and Nicobar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands following the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, anticipated to intensify by November 4. Officials have advised residents and tourists to remain cautious.

A senior IMD official stated that a low-pressure area began developing over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Myanmar coast on the morning of November 2. The cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 kilometers above sea level and is predicted to move northwest.

Due to the predicted intensification, the IMD forewarned of squally weather and winds reaching 55 kmph over the North Andaman Sea. These conditions prompted the local administration to advise fishermen, boat operators, and tourists to avoid venturing into the sea and partake in recreational maritime activities.

