Left Menu

IMD Issues Cyclone Alert for Andaman and Nicobar

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone alert for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to a developing cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to intensify from November 4, prompting warnings for rough sea conditions and strong winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:19 IST
IMD Issues Cyclone Alert for Andaman and Nicobar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands following the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, anticipated to intensify by November 4. Officials have advised residents and tourists to remain cautious.

A senior IMD official stated that a low-pressure area began developing over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Myanmar coast on the morning of November 2. The cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 kilometers above sea level and is predicted to move northwest.

Due to the predicted intensification, the IMD forewarned of squally weather and winds reaching 55 kmph over the North Andaman Sea. These conditions prompted the local administration to advise fishermen, boat operators, and tourists to avoid venturing into the sea and partake in recreational maritime activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025