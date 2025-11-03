Innovative Urban Infrastructure: India’s Climate-Ready Leap

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Srinivas Katikithala announced the government's initiative to develop climate and citizen-friendly urban infrastructure. Accompanied by the GRIHA Council, the strategy focuses on implementing sustainable solutions in India's built environment.

At the 17th GRIHA summit, Katikithala emphasized the importance of systematic actions. The government is committed to transitioning India into one of the world's largest urban systems, making climate response inclusive by prioritizing citizen involvement.

The summit also witnessed the GRIHA Rating awards, celebrating exemplary energy-efficient and sustainable building projects. An exhibition titled 'NIRMAAN' showcased cutting-edge sustainable technologies and innovations, reinforcing India's commitment to climate-ready urban infrastructures.

