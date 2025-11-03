Left Menu

Innovative Urban Infrastructure: India’s Climate-Ready Leap

The Indian government, focusing on sustainable urban infrastructure, aligns with GRIHA Council to foster climate and citizen-friendly projects. Highlighting systematic efforts for climate action, new frameworks aim to transition India into a leading urban system by tackling global-scale challenges with collaborative strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Srinivas Katikithala announced the government's initiative to develop climate and citizen-friendly urban infrastructure. Accompanied by the GRIHA Council, the strategy focuses on implementing sustainable solutions in India's built environment.

At the 17th GRIHA summit, Katikithala emphasized the importance of systematic actions. The government is committed to transitioning India into one of the world's largest urban systems, making climate response inclusive by prioritizing citizen involvement.

The summit also witnessed the GRIHA Rating awards, celebrating exemplary energy-efficient and sustainable building projects. An exhibition titled 'NIRMAAN' showcased cutting-edge sustainable technologies and innovations, reinforcing India's commitment to climate-ready urban infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

