Devastating 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

A powerful earthquake struck near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan, killing at least 20 and injuring hundreds. The Blue Mosque suffered significant damage. Rescue efforts are underway, supported by international aid. The quake adds to Afghanistan's ongoing challenges amidst humanitarian and political crises, with winter increasing the urgency for aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 has rattled the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif, resulting in at least 20 deaths and injuring hundreds of others, according to local authorities. The Blue Mosque, a significant historic site, was damaged in the early morning quake, which struck at a depth of 28 kilometers.

Rescue efforts are intensifying, with Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority reporting at least 643 injuries, 25 of which are serious. Medical teams and hospital resources have been mobilized to address the crisis. The United Nations and India have pledged support, delivering supplies and assisting affected communities.

The earthquake is a further setback for Afghanistan's Taliban administration, already facing humanitarian challenges due to dwindling foreign aid and recent deportations. As winter approaches, aid groups emphasize the urgent need for shelter and protection for vulnerable children and families impacted by the disaster.

