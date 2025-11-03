Devastating 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

A devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 has rattled the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif, resulting in at least 20 deaths and injuring hundreds of others, according to local authorities. The Blue Mosque, a significant historic site, was damaged in the early morning quake, which struck at a depth of 28 kilometers.

Rescue efforts are intensifying, with Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority reporting at least 643 injuries, 25 of which are serious. Medical teams and hospital resources have been mobilized to address the crisis. The United Nations and India have pledged support, delivering supplies and assisting affected communities.

The earthquake is a further setback for Afghanistan's Taliban administration, already facing humanitarian challenges due to dwindling foreign aid and recent deportations. As winter approaches, aid groups emphasize the urgent need for shelter and protection for vulnerable children and families impacted by the disaster.