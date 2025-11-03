Left Menu

Tribal Tragedy: Young Boy's Life Taken by Wild Tusker in Odisha

A seven-year-old tribal boy, Ravi Majhi, was tragically killed by a wild elephant in Odisha's Kalahandi district. His younger brother, Samri, sustained minor injuries. The incident occurred while the duo was en route to their family farm. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:00 IST
Tribal Tragedy: Young Boy's Life Taken by Wild Tusker in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing incident unfolded in Odisha's Kalahandi district as a seven-year-old tribal boy, identified as Ravi Majhi, was fatally trampled by a wild tusker. The tragic event occurred on Monday morning, as per local police reports.

The young boy and his five-year-old brother, Samri, were en route to their family's agricultural field in the Bijepur police station area when the elephant struck. While Ravi tragically succumbed to his injuries, Samri survived with minor wounds.

Officials from the Bijepur police station visited the incident site, recovered Ravi's body, and arranged for a post-mortem examination. Assistant Conservator of Forests from the Biswanathpur range, Narottam Majhi, has initiated an investigation to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025