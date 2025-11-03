Tribal Tragedy: Young Boy's Life Taken by Wild Tusker in Odisha

A harrowing incident unfolded in Odisha's Kalahandi district as a seven-year-old tribal boy, identified as Ravi Majhi, was fatally trampled by a wild tusker. The tragic event occurred on Monday morning, as per local police reports.

The young boy and his five-year-old brother, Samri, were en route to their family's agricultural field in the Bijepur police station area when the elephant struck. While Ravi tragically succumbed to his injuries, Samri survived with minor wounds.

Officials from the Bijepur police station visited the incident site, recovered Ravi's body, and arranged for a post-mortem examination. Assistant Conservator of Forests from the Biswanathpur range, Narottam Majhi, has initiated an investigation to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)