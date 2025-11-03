Delhi's Air Crisis: From Poor to Severe Haze

Delhi was shrouded in a thick layer of haze on Monday, as the capital's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, with predictions indicating a decline to 'severe' by Tuesday.

The Central Pollution Control Board revealed that Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 309 by 4 pm, reflecting ongoing pollution issues. Areas such as Burari and Wazirpur reported particularly high readings, reaching 'severe' levels on the CPCB's sameer app.

The Air Quality Early Warning System highlighted that decreased wind speeds to below 8 km/h hindered the dispersion of pollutants, leaving vulnerable groups, such as those with lung or heart diseases, at risk. Meanwhile, Delhi's weather remains warmer with maximum and minimum temperatures rising slightly above the seasonal averages.

(With inputs from agencies.)