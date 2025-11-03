Fadnavis Accelerates Key Infrastructure Projects in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared the BDD Chawl redevelopment project as an 'essential project' and directed officials to complete all ongoing infrastructure projects within their scheduled timelines. During a review meeting, he emphasized the need for modern technology and rapid project execution in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune.

Fadnavis, reviewing several regional development projects, set firm deadlines for completion: March 31, 2027, for Metro Line 2B, and December 31, 2026, for the Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli line. He also urged expedited completion of the Sewri-Worli connector and addressed land-related issues at Shyam Nagar station.

The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction over delays in key projects like the Bandra-Versova Sea Link and underscored the importance of modern construction techniques. He called for additional manpower and timely resolution of all project obstacles to enhance connectivity and urban development in the region.