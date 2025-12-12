President Murmu calls inclusive tribal development national priority during Manipur visit

President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, on Friday attended a public function in Senapati district, Manipur, where she laid foundation stones and inaugurated several key developmental projects aimed at improving infrastructure and living standards in the region.

Addressing a large gathering, the President emphasised that ensuring dignity, security, and growth opportunities for tribal communities in Manipur is a national priority. She said the Government of India is working in close coordination with state authorities, local leadership, civil society organisations, and community members to ensure that development in Manipur is inclusive, balanced, and sustainable.

The President reaffirmed that the Government remains firmly committed to reaching development benefits to every corner of the country, with special focus on remote and tribal regions. She noted that in recent years, the hill districts of Manipur have witnessed focused investments across critical sectors such as road and bridge connectivity, including national highways and rural road networks, healthcare infrastructure, educational facilities, access to safe drinking water, and electricity supply.

She highlighted that livelihood-oriented initiatives have played an important role in improving the quality of life of people in the region. Programmes such as skill development training, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and Van Dhan Yojana have helped generate income, promote entrepreneurship, and strengthen community-based economic activities. These efforts, she said, reflect the Government’s commitment to empowering tribal communities while respecting their unique cultural identity, customs, and traditions.

President Murmu also spoke about Manipur’s rich diversity, describing it as one of the state’s greatest strengths. She said the state’s cultures, languages, and traditions form a shared heritage, and noted that the hills and the valley have historically complemented one another “like two sides of the same beautiful land.” She urged all communities to continue supporting efforts toward peace, mutual understanding, and reconciliation.

Reiterating the Centre’s resolve, the President said the Government of India recognises the aspirations of the people of Manipur and remains committed to their long-term well-being and progress. She called upon all stakeholders to work together to build a peaceful, united, and prosperous Manipur.

Earlier in the day, the President paid her respects at the Nupee Lal Memorial Complex in Imphal, where she honoured the brave women warriors of Manipur. The memorial commemorates the historic Nupi Lal uprisings, during which Manipuri women courageously challenged British colonial authority and feudal oppression. The President described the memorial as a powerful symbol of sacrifice, resilience, and the pivotal role played by women in Manipur’s freedom struggles.

Her visit underscored the Government’s focus on development, unity, and cultural respect, while reinforcing its commitment to peace and inclusive growth in Manipur.