Cities Unite Against Climate Crisis at Rio Summit

Ahead of the UN climate conference in Brazil, 300 mayors gathered in Rio de Janeiro to pledge climate action. They addressed the rising heat affecting their cities. Highlighting the importance of local leaders in combating climate change, the summit emphasized collaboration and innovative solutions like the Cool Cities Accelerator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 04-11-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 01:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ahead of the pivotal UN climate conference in Brazil, a cohort of 300 mayors convened in Rio de Janeiro, pledging unified climate efforts to tackle the intensifying heat impacting their urban residents. Organized by the C40 network, the Monday summit underscored cities' crucial role in the global climate change battle.

UN special adviser Selwyn Hart hailed the mayors' leadership amid global geopolitical divisions. Hart emphasized the critical need for local leaders as the world intensifies efforts under the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

At the gathering, London Mayor Sadiq Khan criticized insufficient national actions, advocating cities as climate frontrunners. The newly launched Cool Cities Accelerator, backed by international foundations, aims to prepare urban areas for climate-induced temperature surges through collective measures and city collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

