Typhoon Kalmaegi Strikes: Central Philippines Under Siege

Central Philippines was devastated on Monday as Typhoon Kalmaegi swept through the region, following a midnight landfall in the town of Silago. The storm, with winds of up to 150 kph, left at least one person dead, caused widespread flooding, and displaced thousands.

Kalmaegi, which is the 20th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, prompted the evacuation of more than 150,000 residents to safer grounds. Authorities warned of the potential for torrential rains and storm surges reaching up to three meters, causing precautionary measures to be enforced across vulnerable areas.

The storm's trajectory is expected to see it move northwestward and away from the Philippines into the South China Sea by Tuesday. However, residents remain cautious, mindful of past storms like Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, which left more than 7,300 dead or missing.

