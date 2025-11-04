Mild Quake Hits Alluri Sitharama Raju District, No Damage Reported

A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 struck Alluri Sitharama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh early Tuesday, sparking brief concern among residents.

Tremors were also noticed in the neighboring Visakhapatnam district, although no casualties or property damage were reported, officials confirmed.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) recorded the tremor at 4:19 am, with its epicenter situated 10 km below the surface. Local disaster management teams have been placed on alert as a precautionary step.

