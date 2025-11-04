Left Menu

Mild Quake Hits Alluri Sitharama Raju District, No Damage Reported

A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 hit Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Tuesday morning. Tremors were also felt in Visakhapatnam district. No casualties or property damage were reported. The quake's epicenter was at a depth of 10 km. Local authorities have been alerted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 struck Alluri Sitharama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh early Tuesday, sparking brief concern among residents.

Tremors were also noticed in the neighboring Visakhapatnam district, although no casualties or property damage were reported, officials confirmed.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) recorded the tremor at 4:19 am, with its epicenter situated 10 km below the surface. Local disaster management teams have been placed on alert as a precautionary step.

(With inputs from agencies.)

