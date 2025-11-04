Kalmaegi's Fury: Central Philippines and Vietnam Brace for Devastation

Typhoon Kalmaegi unleashed its formidable power on Tuesday as it struck the central Philippines, leading to one confirmed death and mass evacuations, according to the national disaster agency.

With winds reaching 150 kph and gusts up to 205 kph, the storm, also locally named Tino, hit Visayas islands, prompting thousands to flee.

Severe flooding was reported in Talisay City and Cebu City as social media captured submerged homes and vehicles. Meanwhile, Vietnam braces for impact, having recently suffered deadly floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)