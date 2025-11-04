Indore's Iconic Bridge Collapse: A Wake-up Call

A section of the Shastri Bridge, an iconic structure in Indore, partially collapsed, sparking a blame game over the cause of the cave-in. Indore's Mayor-in-Council initially cited rat infestations as the primary cause, but civil engineering experts argue that the root problem was inadequate maintenance and burgeoning traffic pressure.

The collapse of this nearly 75-year-old overbridge caused a significant hole, prompting immediate repair efforts from the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). Officials revealed that repair costs are estimated at Rs 40 lakh, with reinforcements being made to combat rat burrows on the footpath.

Experts from Shri GS Institute of Technology and Science highlighted that structural testing for older bridges is crucial, urging for regular checks to prevent future incidents. They noted that rat activity alone couldn't have caused such extensive damage, emphasizing the importance of systematic maintenance.

